On Friday, August 21, at 11:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Opinion, Attitude of Ukraine's Population: July 2020." Participants include chairperson of the Board of the Social Monitoring Center Olha Balakireva, Director of the Social Monitoring Center Dmytro Dmytruk (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.