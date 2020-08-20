On Thursday, August 20, at 12:30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Using Lockdown as a Cover: People with Disabilities were Canceled Payments for Medicines, Care, and Workers were Deprived of Rehabilitation. What Payments were Stopped by MPs During Lockdown." Participants include Director of the National Scientific Center M.D. Strazhesko Institute of Cardiology, Academician of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor, Honored Worker of Science and Technology, Vice-President of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine Volodymyr Kovalenko; Candidate of Medical Sciences, Associate Professor of the Department of Neurology at the National Medical University of Bogomolets, expert in neurology of the Health Department of Kyiv City State Administration, Honored Doctor of Ukraine, President of the Association of Neurologists of Kyiv Maria Prokopiv; Medical Director of the Zhovten clinical health center, candidate of medical sciences Oksana Stremeniuk; chief expert of the Department of Health of Kyiv city and Kyiv region on occupational pathology, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Natalia Hrechkivska; Head of the Medical and Social Services Department of the Executive Directorate of the Social Insurance Fund of Ukraine Olena Pukhka and others ((8/5a Reitarska Street).

Additional information by phone: (067) 218-46-44.