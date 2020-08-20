On Thursday, August 20, at 11:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Minimum Wage Increase: Trade Unions' Position." Participants include First Deputy Chairman of the Joint Representative Body of Trade Union Associations, Deputy Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine Oleksandr Shubin, Chairman of the Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine, MP Mykhailo Volynets, First Deputy Chairman of the Trade Union of Railway Workers and Transport Builders Oleksandr Mushenok (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information by phone: (050) 383 9729.