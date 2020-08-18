Video

10:30 18.08.2020

Development of Federation of Public Medical Associations of Ukraine as a Base for Consolidation and Professional Unification of Public Medical and Pharmaceutical Associations of Ukraine

On Tuesday, August 18, at 11:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Development of Federation of Public Medical Associations of Ukraine as a Base for Consolidation and Professional Unification of Public Medical and Pharmaceutical Associations of Ukraine." Participants include Associate Member of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine, Doctor of Medicine, Professor, Honored Doctor of Ukraine, President of the Federation of Public Medical Associations of Ukraine Viacheslav Kaminsky, member of the Federation of Public Medical Associations of Ukraine, President of the Ukrainian Association of Physical Medicine, Rehabilitation and SPA Medicine, medical lawyer, Ukrainian MP of the 8th convocation Iryna Sysoyenko, Associate Member of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine, Doctor of Medicine, Professor, Honored Doctor of Ukraine, Chairman of the Ukrainian Toxicology Society, member of the Federation of Public Medical Associations of Ukraine Mykola Prodanchuk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

