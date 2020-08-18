On Tuesday, August 18, at 12:30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Presentation of Results of Sociological Survey: National Rating of Political Parties, Citizens' Safety." Participants include political strategist, Director of Robotic Telesystems LLC Anton Sokolov; analyst of the Call-center Hanna Holovina (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine: https://youtu.be/kibNmXb2YeI. Additional information by phone: (095) 178 9787.