12:30 13.08.2020

Electoral Sentiments of Kyiv Residents before Elections

On Thursday, August 13, at 13:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host the presentation of a sociological research on the subject: "Electoral Sentiments of Kyiv Residents before Elections" on the results of a poll conducted on August 1-2, 2020 in Kyiv. Participants include Director of the Active Group Research Company Oleksandr Pozniy, political scientist, Head of the Ukrainian Institute of Political Kitchen Oleksandr Lapushkin (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

