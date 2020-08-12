On Wednesday, August 12, at 11:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host the presentation of a sociological research on the subject: "'Electoral Sentiments in South-Eastern Ukraine" on the results of a poll conducted by the Inter Action Public Development Center on August 7-9, 2020 in Dnipro, Odesa and Kharkiv. Participants include Director of the InterAction Center Yuriy Lahutov, Candidate of Political Sciences Oleksiy Yakubin, political expert and member of the Inpolit Think Tank Denys Horokhovsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.