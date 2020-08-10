On Monday, August 10, at 11:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Results of Presidential Elections in Belarus 2020: What Should Ukraine Do?" The organizers are the inter-factional deputy association "For Democratic Belarus", members of parliament of Ukraine. Participants include MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity); Yulia Klymenko (Holos); Sofiya Fedyna (European Solidarity); Iryna Friz (European Solidarity); Mykola Kniazhytsky (European Solidarity) (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Additional information on phone: (096) 737 7810.