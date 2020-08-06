On Thursday, August 6, at 16:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "State of Ukrainian Society. Ukraine 1991 vs 2020: Comparative Sociological Analysis." Participants include philosopher, Head of Strategic Group Sofia Andriy Yermolaev; Doctor of Philosophy, Deputy Director of the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Yevhen Holovakha; Director General of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency Oleksandr Martynenko; Head of the Ukrainian Institute of Politics Ruslan Bortnik; Director of Institute for Global Transformations Oleksiy Semeniy; Doctor of Sociology, Professor, Deputy Head of Strategic Group Sofia Viktor Scherbyna; Ph.D. in Economics, Head of the Sector of researches in living standards at M.V. Ptukha Institute for Demography and Social Studies of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Liudmyla Cherenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. The project's partner is Interfax-Ukraine.