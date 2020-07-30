Video

Sovereignty and Desovereignization in the Modern World

On Thursday, July 30, at 16:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Sovereignty and Desovereignization in the Modern World." Participants include historian and political scientist, Director of the Ukrainian Politics Foundation Kostiantyn Bondarenko; Ukrainian lawyer, visiting researcher at the Indiana Law's Center for Constitutional Democracy Henadiy Druzenko; philosopher, Head of the Strategic Group "Sofia" Andriy Yermolayev; economic analyst Yehor Kyian; Ukrainian diplomat, senior adviser to the International Centre for Policy Studies Vasyl Filipchuk; Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, member of the OSCE Group of Wise Men Oleksandr Chalyi (Reitarskaya st., 8/5-A).  The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. The project partner is Interfax-Ukraine.

