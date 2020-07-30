Video

14:00 30.07.2020

Who Destroyed Ukraine's Horse Breeding and How to Save the Industry, and Why? The Opinion of the Heads of Horse Breeding Enterprises

1 min read

On Thursday, July 30, at 14:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Who Destroyed Ukraine's Horse Breeding and How to Save the Industry, and Why? The Opinion of the Heads of Horse Breeding Enterprises." Participants include Director of Oleksandria stud farm of State-owned enterprise Horse Breeding of Ukraine Oleh Rodionov; Director of Dubrovsky stud farm of State-owned enterprise Horse Breeding of Ukraine Vadym Danylevsky; Director of Lozovsky stud farm of State-owned enterprise Horse Breeding of Ukraine Ihor Dubovyk; former Head of Odesa Hippodrome Kostiantyn Savchyts; President of the Anti-Corruption Entrepreneurial front Ihor Yehorov; lawyer Sabina Knysh, as well as other directors of state-owned horse breeding organizations (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

