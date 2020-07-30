Independent Parties Join Forces in Kyiv Elections

On Thursday, July 30, at 12:30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Kyiv Local Organizations of Political Parties," "Ukrainian Galician Party," "Power of the People," "Democratic Alliance," "Civil Movement Khvylia (Wave)" and "Civic Position" have decided to coordinate their efforts in the elections to the city council of Kyiv and the mayor of Kyiv." Participants include Head of Kyiv city organization of the People political party Yevhen Lebedev; member of the Council of Kyiv city organization of the political party "Civil Position" Oleksiy Hrytsenko; Deputy Head of the Political Party "Civil Movement "Khvylia" Natalia Novak; Head of Kyiv City Organization of the Political Party "Democratic Alliance" Olha Hvozdyk; Deputy Head of Kyiv City Organization of the Political Party "Ukrainian Galician Party" Illia Kononov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information by phone: (067) 127 8975.