Video

12:00 30.07.2020

Independent Parties Join Forces in Kyiv Elections

1 min read

On Thursday, July 30, at 12:30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Kyiv Local Organizations of Political Parties," "Ukrainian Galician Party," "Power of the People," "Democratic Alliance," "Civil Movement Khvylia (Wave)" and "Civic Position" have decided to coordinate their efforts in the elections to the city council of Kyiv and the mayor of Kyiv." Participants include Head of Kyiv city organization of the People political party  Yevhen Lebedev; member of the Council of Kyiv city organization of the political party "Civil Position" Oleksiy Hrytsenko; Deputy Head of the Political Party "Civil Movement "Khvylia" Natalia Novak; Head of Kyiv City Organization of the Political Party "Democratic Alliance" Olha Hvozdyk; Deputy Head of Kyiv City Organization of the Political Party "Ukrainian Galician Party" Illia Kononov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information by phone: (067) 127 8975.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Sovereignty and Desovereignization in the Modern World

Who Destroyed Ukraine's Horse Breeding and How to Save the Industry, and Why? The Opinion of the Heads of Horse Breeding Enterprises

Press conference 'On Prohibition of Political Parties with Actions Aimed at Violating Ukraine's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity and Undermining the Security of the State'

Corruption in top management of NEC Ukrenergo, competition for NEC Ukrenergo head is illegal

Electoral Sentiments of Residents of the South-East of Ukraine. Trends in Local Elections

Press conference by Ukrainian Energy Association

Towards Hepatitis Free Future

Opinion and Attitude of the Population of Ukraine: July 2020

Raider Seizure of State-run Horse Breeding of Ukraine: Who, How, When?

How the Sheremet Сase Was Falsified. Results of Familiarization with the Materials

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD