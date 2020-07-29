Video

On Wednesday, July 29, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Corruption in top management of NEC Ukrenergo, competition for NEC Ukrenergo head is illegal" with the participation of parliamentarian of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the VIII convocation, ex-member of the supervisory board of the NEC Ukrenergo Lev Pidlisetsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

