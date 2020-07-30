Press conference 'On Prohibition of Political Parties with Actions Aimed at Violating Ukraine's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity and Undermining the Security of the State'

On Thursday, July 30, at 11:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "On Prohibition of Political Parties with Actions Aimed at Violating Ukraine's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity and Undermining the Security of the State." Participants include Commander of the Azov regiment (2016-2017), Head of the headquarters of the National Corps Maksym Zhorin; human rights activist at Platform for Public Initiatives Olha Kasyan; Chairman of NGO Veteranske Bratstvo (Veteran Brotherhood) Dmytro Shatrovsky; Chairman of NGO "Institute for National Development" Mykola Kravchenko; Chairman of NGO "Descendants of the Free" Danylo Mayorov; representative of NGO Sokol Ruslan Andriyko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information by phone: (073) 043 9972 (Zoya).