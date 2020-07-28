Video

11:30 28.07.2020

Press conference by Ukrainian Energy Association

1 min read

On Tuesday, July 28, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference by Ukrainian Energy Association, as an association of the best business practices in the fuel and energy complex of Ukraine. Participants include President of the Ukrainian Energy Association Yulia Pidkomorna; executive director of the Ukrainian Energy Association Oleksiy Shulha; member of the Board of the Ukrainian Energy Association Kostiantyn Uschapovsky; member of the Board of the Ukrainian Energy Association Dmytro Marunych (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Electoral Sentiments of Residents of the South-East of Ukraine. Trends in Local Elections

Towards Hepatitis Free Future

Opinion and Attitude of the Population of Ukraine: July 2020

Raider Seizure of State-run Horse Breeding of Ukraine: Who, How, When?

How the Sheremet Сase Was Falsified. Results of Familiarization with the Materials

Truth about Perpetrators of Crimea Surrender

Renewable Energy – Will There Be the Light at the End of the Tunnel?

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Social Protection of Citizens of Ukraine from Domestic Arbitrariness of Authorities'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Socio-Economic Consequences of the Crisis, Ukrainian Citizens' Expectations before Municipal Elections'

How to Invest in Ukraine in Line with Legislation? Illegal Seizures and Ways of Legal Resistance

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD