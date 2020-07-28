On Tuesday, July 28, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference by Ukrainian Energy Association, as an association of the best business practices in the fuel and energy complex of Ukraine. Participants include President of the Ukrainian Energy Association Yulia Pidkomorna; executive director of the Ukrainian Energy Association Oleksiy Shulha; member of the Board of the Ukrainian Energy Association Kostiantyn Uschapovsky; member of the Board of the Ukrainian Energy Association Dmytro Marunych (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.