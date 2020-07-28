On Tuesday, July 28, at 14.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Electoral Sentiments of Residents of the South-East of Ukraine. Trends in Local Elections." Participants include Head of the Drahomanov Sociological Center Serhiy Shtepa; Candidate of Sciences Oleksiy Yakubin; Head of the Third Sector analytical center, political strategist Andriy Zolotariov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.