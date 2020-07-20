On Monday, July 20, at 16.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Raider Seizure of State-run Horse Breeding of Ukraine: Who, How, When?" Participants will include Deputy Chairman of the Public Union "Ukrainian Guild of Activists" Oleksandr Shatniy; Deputy Chairman of the Public Union "Ukrainian Guild of Activists" Maksym Tkachuk; lawyers Valentyna Lytvyn and Daryna Zalozna; head of the Striletsky Stud Farm No. 60 branch of the State-run Horse Breeding of Ukraine Yaroslav Martyniuk, Director of Dubrava LLC Habib Batyrsultanov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission requires press accreditation on the spot.