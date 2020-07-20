How the Sheremet Сase Was Falsified. Results of Familiarization with the Materials

On Monday, July 20, at 14:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "How the Sheremet Case Was Falsified. Results of Familiarization with the Materials." Participants will include lawyers Mykola Orikhovsky, Vitaliy Kolomiets, Denys Lomanov; suspect in the murder of journalist Pavlo Sheremet Yana Duhar; MP of Ukraine Mykola Velychkovych (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission requires press accreditation on the spot.