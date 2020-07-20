On Monday, July 20, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Truth about Perpetrators of Crimea Surrender," where the facts that testify to the readiness of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to repulse external aggression in Crimea in 2014, and the role of the current leadership in these events will be voiced. Participants will include ex-chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Volodymyr Zamana and attorney, honored lawyer of Ukraine Oleh Zhyvotov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission requires press accreditation on the spot.