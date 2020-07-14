Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Socio-Economic Consequences of the Crisis, Ukrainian Citizens' Expectations before Municipal Elections'

On Tuesday, July 14, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Socio-Economic Consequences of the Crisis, Ukrainian Citizens' Expectations before Municipal Elections" to present a sociology survey conducted by the companies Active Group and Expert Club. Participating will be Head of the Active Group sociology company Oleksandr Pozniy, Co-founder of the Expert Club, political scientist Danylo Bohatyriov, political expert Valentyn Haidai (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission requires press accreditation on the spot.