On Monday, July 13, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "How to Invest in Ukraine in Line with Legislation? Illegal Seizures and Ways of Legal Resistance." Participating will be Head of Legal and Compliance of Auchan Retail Ukraine Ruslan Dubas, Economic Advisor at Auchan Retail Ukraine Volodymyr Mykhailovsky, lawyer of Ceetrus Ukraine Marta Orlenko, partner at Sayenko Kharenko Law Firm Olena Sukmanova (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Registration form for reporters: https://forms.gle/RvE2TLEtXeFxg2BQA. Additional information by phone: (068) 335 1960.