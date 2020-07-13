Video

12:00 13.07.2020

How to Invest in Ukraine in Line with Legislation? Illegal Seizures and Ways of Legal Resistance

1 min read

On Monday, July 13, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "How to Invest in Ukraine in Line with Legislation? Illegal Seizures and Ways of Legal Resistance." Participating will be Head of Legal and Compliance of Auchan Retail Ukraine Ruslan Dubas, Economic Advisor at Auchan Retail Ukraine Volodymyr Mykhailovsky, lawyer of Ceetrus Ukraine Marta Orlenko, partner at Sayenko Kharenko Law Firm Olena Sukmanova (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Registration form for reporters: https://forms.gle/RvE2TLEtXeFxg2BQA. Additional information by phone: (068) 335 1960.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Briefing by Oleh Koretsky 'All Truth About SBI's Work'

Presentation of Sociology Survey: National Rating of Political Parties, External Influence on Ukraine, Electoral Preferences of Lviv Region Residents

New Facts of International Corruption, External Governance of Ukraine

New Decree of Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine: How does State Put New Obstacles for Ukrainian Citizens for Purchase of Cars?

A Sunny Vacation. Do the Investors of Renewable Energy Resources have Future in Ukraine?

Interfax-Ukraine to host briefing by lawyers of Petro Poroshenko 'What Happened on July 1 and What One Should Expect Further?'

Presentation of Results of Two June Social Surveys (Political Parties' Ratings, Minsk Agreements, COVID-19)

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Police Must Protect, and Not Torture: MPs and Lawyers Take Kaharlyk Incident Victim under Protection'

Will Ukrainians Feel in Safe after Rada's Adoption of so-called 'Law on Thieves in Law'?

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Monitoring of Ukrainian Population's Public Opinion: June 2020. Radicalization of Sentiment against Backdrop of Economic, Political Crisis'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD