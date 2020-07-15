On Wednesday, July 15, at 09.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Renewable Energy – Will There Be the Light at the End of the Tunnel?" Participating will be MP from the Servant of the People faction, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utility Services Serhiy Nahorniak, Director of the European-Ukrainian Energy Agency Oleksandra Humeniuk, Board Chairman of the Bioenergy Association of Ukraine Heorhiy Heletukha, Co-Chairman of the Energy Strategies Fund Dmytro Marunych. Moderator – Manager of the Project titled "Creation of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Allowance" Oleksandr Holizdra (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission requires press accreditation on the spot.