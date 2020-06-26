Video

10:30 26.06.2020

Presentation of Results of Two June Social Surveys (Political Parties' Ratings, Minsk Agreements, COVID-19)

1 min read

On Friday, June 26, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Presentation of Results of Two June Social Surveys (Political Parties' Ratings, Minsk Agreements, COVID-19)." Participants include political strategist, Director of Robotic Telesystems LLC Anton Sokolov, Call Center managers Olena Voloshko and Dmytro Komorny (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Details by phone: (095) 178 9787.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Police Must Protect, and Not Torture: MPs and Lawyers Take Kaharlyk Incident Victim under Protection'

Will Ukrainians Feel in Safe after Rada's Adoption of so-called 'Law on Thieves in Law'?

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Monitoring of Ukrainian Population's Public Opinion: June 2020. Radicalization of Sentiment against Backdrop of Economic, Political Crisis'

Economy of Ukraine between Future and Past: Innovative Power Economy or Coal Preferences

Socio-Political Sentiments of Ukrainian Citizens after Quarantine: What has Changed?

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'New Voice Recordings Testifying to Intl Corruption, External Control of Ukraine'

Interfax-Ukraine to Ukraine/Anti-Russia. Search for National Ideology

Construction Mafia against Kyiv Residents

Is RES memo win-win or fake? Why Party of Regions' methods still used by Cabinet in relation to 'green' energy?

Is RES memo win-win or fake? Why Party of Regions' methods still used by Cabinet in relation to 'green' energy?

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD