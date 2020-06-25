Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Police Must Protect, and Not Torture: MPs and Lawyers Take Kaharlyk Incident Victim under Protection'

On Thursday, June 25, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Police Must Protect, and Not Torture: MPs and Lawyers Take Kaharlyk Incident Victim under Protection." Participants include victim Nelia Pohrebytska, lawyers Olena Sotnyk, Zlata Symonenko and Tetiana Kozachenko, members of the Servant of the People faction Anastasia Radina and Lada Bulakh, member of the Holos faction Oleksandra Ustinova (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission requires press accreditation on the spot.