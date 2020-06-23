Video

12:30 23.06.2020

Will Ukrainians Feel in Safe after Rada's Adoption of so-called 'Law on Thieves in Law'?

On Tuesday, June 23, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host roundtable entitled "Will Ukrainians Feel in Safe after Rada's Adoption of the so-called 'Law on Thieves in Law'?" Participants include ex-head of the district police department in Kyiv Denys Yaroslavsky, director of the Argument law firm Bohdan Kushnir; MPs and the leadership of the National Police of Ukraine are expected participants of the event (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission requires press accreditation on the spot.

