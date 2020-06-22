On Monday, June 22, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host press conference entitled "Socio-Political Sentiments of Ukrainian Citizens after Quarantine: What has Changed?" according to the results of an all-Ukrainian study of public opinion conducted from June 7 to June 9. Participants include Head of the sociological company Active Group Oleksandr Pozniy, co-founder of the Club of Experts company, political scientist Danylo Bohatyriov, political expert Valentyn Haydai. The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission requires press accreditation.