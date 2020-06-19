On Friday, June 19, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host press conference entitled "Construction Mafia against Kyiv Residents." Participants include head of the NGO "Stop Arbitrariness" Serhiy Severin; head of the NGO "Stronghold" Yuriy Fedorenko; co-coordinator of "Kyiv Defense Headquarters," member of the commission under Kyiv City State Administration on construction projects that cause public outcry Oleksandr Dyadyuk; Deputy of Kyiv City Council Ihor Myroshnychenko; local resident of Podolsky district Tetiana Maksymenko; representative of the initiative group of 12 Laboratorna Sreet Olha Bydenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Details by phone: (068) 448 0027.