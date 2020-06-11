On Thursday, June 11, at 15.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Selective Loyalty of Tender Committee to Ukrzaliznytsia Led to Purchase of Lubricants at Overestimated Price of UAH 28 Million." Participants include Director of Miroil LLC Mykhailo Vobolis, Marketing Director of NPP Agrinol LLC Dmytro Koverny, Head of Sales Department of Miroil LLC Oleksandr Ryzhak, lawyer of Miroil LLC Yevhen Oziumenko, representative of the Barristers Lawyers Association Valentyna Lytvyn. The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission requires press accreditation. Details by phone: (050) 257 9040 (Maryna Prokhorova).