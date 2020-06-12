Video

10:25 12.06.2020

Is RES memo win-win or fake? Why Party of Regions' methods still used by Cabinet in relation to 'green' energy?

1 min read

On Thursday, June 11, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host press conference entitled "Is RES memo win-win or fake? Why Party of Regions' methods still used by Cabinet in relation to 'green' energy?" Participants include Director General of Tesla Energo LLC Oleh Hramotenko; Managing Partner of Energy Investment Fund Oleksandr Pavlovsky; Director General of the consortium "Rodina - Enerparc AG" Yevhen Variahin. The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission requires press accreditation. Details by phone: (097) 841 7735 (Liudmyla), or at: mediateslaenergo@gmail.com.

