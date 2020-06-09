Video

11:00 09.06.2020

Local Elections: Campaign has Started!

1 min read

On Tuesday, June 9, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host online conference by "October 25" expert initiative entitled "Local elections: Campaign has Started!" about the actual start of the election campaign, changes in the election legislation and typical "black" and "white" technologies that are already being used. Participants include members of the informal association of the expert initiative "October 25": political strategist, deputy director of the Agency for Modeling Situations Oleksiy Holobutsky; political scientist, director of the Politics analytical center Mykola Davydiuk; political expert of the Eidos Center Victor Taran; political expert, MP of the 8th convocation Oleksandr Chernenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission requires press accreditation.

