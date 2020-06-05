On Friday, June 5, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host press conference entitled "Public and Political Orientations of Ukrainian Population: April 2020" on the results of the nationwide representation survey of public opinion carried by Kyiv International Sociology Institute from April 26 to April 30, 2020. Participants include KIIS Deputy Director Anton Hrushetsky; Deputy Director of the Ukrainian Institute of Politics, candidate of political sciences Kyrylo Molchanov; political expert, host Denys Zharkykh; political scientist, candidate of political sciences Oleksiy Yakubin. The broadcast of the conference will be available: at: https://youtu.be/2-odLQGwRys (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission requires press accreditation.