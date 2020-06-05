Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'State Raidership or New Investment Policy for Green Energy?'

On Friday, June 5, at 11.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host press conference entitled "State Raidership or New Investment Policy for Green Energy?" Participants include Board Chairman of the Ukrainian Wind Energy Association (UWEA) Andriy Konechenkov, director of the European-Ukrainian Energy Agency Oleksandra Humeniuk, co-founder of the Ukrainian Association of Renewable Energy of Ukraine Ihor Tynny, shareholder and CEO of Vindkraft Ukraina Carl Sturen. The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine (8/5a Reitarska Street). Details by phone: (066) 621 5688 (Inna Pavliuk).