EnergyCrisis or EnergyGame? What are the risks of rule changes? Problems and development path for green energy industry, who is responsible for its future

On Thursday, June 4, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host press conference entitled "EnergyCrisis or EnergyGame? What are the risks of rule changes? Problems and development path for green energy industry, who is responsible for its future." Participants include Director General of Tesla Energo LLC Oleh Hramotenko; Managing Partner of Energy Investment Fund Oleksandr Pavlovsky; Director General of the consortium "Rodina - Enerparc AG" Yevhen Variahin. The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine: https://youtu.be/YijgScGBjFc (8/5a Reitarska Street). Details by phone: (097) 841 7735, or at: mediateslaenergo@gmail.com.