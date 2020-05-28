Interfax-Ukraine to host online conference 'Road Business Calls to Stop Discrimination in Tender Procurement'

On Thursday, May 28, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host an online conference entitled "Road Business Calls to Stop Discrimination in Tender Procurement. Why should the head of Ukravtodor be released?" with the participation of the President of the All-Ukrainian Road Association Artem Hrynenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Please, send your questions by phone: (073) 318 9876, at: pr.roadassociation@gmail.com, or during the broadcast, which will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine.