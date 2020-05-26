Interfax-UkrNon-Parliamentary Parties and Public Demand President to Set Conditions for Political Unions

On Tuesday, May 26, at 16.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host an online conference entitled "Inter-Parliamentary Parties and Public Demand President to Set Conditions for Political Unions". Participants include representative of the Syla Liudei (Power of People) Party Yevhen Lebedev; representative of the DemAlliance political party Olha Hvozdyk; representative of NGO Khvylia (Wave) Natalia Novak; representative of the National Platform party Kateryna Odarchenko; representative of European Party of Ukraine Bohdan Vasyliuk; representative of the Patriotic Party of Ukraine Mykola Haber; Director of Center for Civil Society Studies Vitaliy Kulyk; and Head of Eidos Center Viktor Taran (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OiTsQSYgfuo channel of Interfax-Ukraine.