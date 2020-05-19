Video

12:00 19.05.2020

Interfax-Ukraine to host online conference 'New Facts of International Corruption and External Control over Ukraine'

On Tuesday, May 19, at 12:30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host an online conference by Member of Parliament Andriy Derkach on the subject: "New Facts of International Corruption and External Control over Ukraine." The conference will be broadcast online at: https://youtu.be/V0FBssBoPZQ (8/5a Reitarska Street). Please, send your questions during the broadcast, which will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine: https://youtu.be/V0FBssBoPZQ.

