Interfax-Ukraine to host online conference 'State Property Fund Reshuffles Staff of PJSC Khmelnytskoblenergo Against Law – as it Seen by Enterprise's Management'

On Thursday, April 30, at 16:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host an online conference on the subject: "State Property Fund Reshuffles Staff of PJSC Khmelnytskoblenergo Against Law – as it Seen by Enterprise's Management". The broadcast will be available at: https://youtu.be/8S_LaLMFvHQ. Participating will be: Acting Director General of PJSC Khmelnytskoblenergo Oleh Kozachuk, Director for Human Resources and Legal Affairs Andriy Pylypenko, Co-Chair of the Energy Strategy Fund Dmytro Marunich (8/5a Reitarska Street). You may put the questions during the broadcast that will be available on the Interfax-Ukraine channel at: https://youtu.be/8S_LaLMFvHQ