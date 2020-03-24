Interfax-Ukraine to host online briefing on laboratory diagnostics of COVID-19 in Ukraine

On Tuesday, March 24, at 11:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host an online briefing on laboratory diagnostics of COVID-19 in Ukraine on the provision of appropriate equipment for the Ukrainian laboratory and diagnostic methods. The briefing will be broadcast online at: https://youtu.be/uxmg4nKqDu8.

Participants include Acting Director General of the Center for Public Health of the Health Ministry of Ukraine Ihor Kuzin, Commercial Director of Synevo chain of medical laboratories Mykola Skavronsky, Development Director of Synevo Mykola Butenko, a representative of the virological reference laboratory of the Center for Public Health of Ukraine (8/5a Reitarska Street).

Please, send your questions to the speakers by e-mail: Viktoriia.Ilinska@synevo.ua, by phone: (067) 256 7876 (Viktoriia.Ilinska), and during online broadcast which will be available on the channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency at: https://youtu.be/uxmg4nKqDu8.