Online conference 'GfK: Expert Evaluation of the Share of Grey Import of Electronic Appliances in 2019'

On Monday, March 16, at 10:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host an online conference on the subject: "GfK: Expert Evaluation of the Share of Grey Import of Electronic Appliances in 2019." The GfK research company with the assistance of the European Business Association will present the results of an expert poll on evaluation of the share of grey import of household appliances and electronic appliances. The presentation will be broadcast online: https://youtu.be/pp4PFuGaDj4. Participants: Head of B2B and Strategic Research of GfK Tetiana Sytnyk, Manager of Consumer Electronics Committee of the European Business Association Victoria Kulikova, Director General of the Association of Ukrainian Importers of Household Electronic Appliances Sofia Araslanova, Director of Law Department of Samsung Yevhen Shkola (8/5a Reitarska Street). Please, send your questions to the participants by e-mail: oksana.myronko@eba.com.ua, during online broadcast: https://youtu.be/pp4PFuGaDj4 or in Viber: (063) 700 6572.