Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on educational program for guides to Chornobyl zone

On Tuesday, March 10, at 11:30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a presentation of the educational program aimed to change the existing view of the Chornobyl zone and the events of 1986. The state course for the preparation of guides of the Chornobyl zone will allow earning UAH 2,300 per day. Participants: Acting Head of the State Agency for Management of the Exclusion Zone Kateryna Pavlova; Vice-rector of the National University of Life and Environmental Sciences of Ukraine for academic and educational work, PhD in Economics, Academician of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences, Honored Worker of Science and Technology of Ukraine, Professor Serhiy Kvasha; radiation reconnaissance platoon commander, writer, ecologist Serhiy Myrny; CHORNOBYL TOUR director Yaroslav Yemelianenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists with press cards on the spot. Details by phone: (050) 077 7609.