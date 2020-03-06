Video

Press conference on the results of the Forum of Extra-Parliamentary Parties of Ukraine

On Friday, March 6, at 10:30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the results of the Forum of Extra-Parliamentary Parties of Ukraine on the subject: "Comments on the New Electoral Code." The forum brings together representatives of more than 30 political parties of Ukraine. Participants: representative of NGO Khvylia (Wave), who is the initiator of the forum, Natalia Novak; Head of the Alternative Party Oleksandr Khatskevych; Head of Kyiv city organization of the Syla Liudei (Power of People) Party Yevhen Lebedev; organizer of the Forum of Extra-Parliamentary Parties of Ukraine Ihor Dushyn; Head of the Patriotic Party of Ukraine Mykola Haber (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists with press cards on the spot. Additional information by phone: (066) 421 8454 (Ihor Dushyn).

