12:33 05.03.2020

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The Role of Women in Ukrainian Community'

1 min read

On Thursday, March 5, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "The Role of Women in Ukrainian Community" to present the results of a sociology poll which covered 2,000 respondents. Participants: Head of the Rating Sociological Group Oleksiy Antypovych, Deputy Director of the Rating Sociological Group Liubomyr Mysiv (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists with press cards on the spot. Additional information by phone: (097) 578 6868, (095) 578 6868, and on the website: www.ratinggroup.ua.

