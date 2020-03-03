On Tuesday, March 3, at 10:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a roundtable talk on the subject: "How Much Treatment of Patient with Acromegalia Costs, and Where to Take Money for It?" Participants: President of NGO Ukrainian Pituitary Foundation Andriy Putnikov, member of board of NGO Ukrainian Pituitary Foundation, patient with acromegalia Natalia Zhuchenko, neuroendocrinology expert, Doctor of Medicine, Professor Mykhailo Kyryliuk, Deputy Director of the Healthcare Department of Kyiv Regional State Administration Oleksandr Svitly, President of the Ukrainian Association for Health Technology Assessment, chief external expert for the organization of the system of the Health Ministry of Ukraine, Professor Kostiantyn Kosiachenko, member of the Ukrainian medical expert community Tetiana Koba (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists with press cards on the spot.