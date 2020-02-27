Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Has the President Heard the Demands of Medical Workers?'

On Thursday, February 27, at 14:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Has the President Heard the Demands of Medical Workers Put Forward during Protest Staged by the #budyakNINA (#будьякНИНА) Movement?" Medical workers in Kyiv, Lviv, Kherson, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Ternopil, Poltava, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Lutsk, Rivne, Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk staged a protest against the ill-considered healthcare reform, low wages, lay-offs among medical workers, closing of hospitals, tuberculosis and psychoneurologic dispensaries. Participants: Head of the #budyakNINA Movement Nina Kozlovska, deputy heads of the #budyakNINA Movement Anton Hura and Oksana Slobodian (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists with press cards on the spot. Additional information by phone: (067) 768 6088 (Anton Hura).