Video

14:28 26.02.2020

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on searches by Interior Ministry at Ukrainian Cyber Alliance

1 min read

On Wednesday, February 26, at 15.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on searches by Interior Ministry at Ukrainian Cyber Alliance. Participants include members of the Ukrainian Cyber Alliance Tim Karpynsky, Andriy Baranovych,  Oleksandr Galushchenko, Andriy Pereveziy; lawyer Vadym Kolokolnykov (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission requires press accreditation. Additional information by phone: (063) 447-00-52 (Valeriy Boiko, Ukrainian Cyber Alliance, Demokratychna Sokyra political party).

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference devoted to Spartak National Ballet First Performance in Skhid Opera Kharkiv National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater

Press conference "Ukraine ahead of Honey Season: Trends and Forecasts"

Investment Climate in Ukraine and Why and How are the Authorities Throwing up Roadblocks to the Investors?

Press conference 'Mayor's Office of Dnipro city, mayor Filatov file lawsuit against SBU press service to protect business reputation for systematically disseminating false information'

Press conference 'Will the President Hear Trade Unions, Entrepreneurs, Farmers and Journalists?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on presentation of research monograph 'Philosophy of the South of Italy'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Merger of Ecology Ministry with Energy Ministry led to critical environmental situation in Ukraine'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on social survey results 'Assessment of Taxi Services by Population in Big Cities'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Will Potato Cost UAH 25 per kg in 2020 season?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Antarctica 2020 on a sailing yacht'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD