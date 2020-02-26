Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on searches by Interior Ministry at Ukrainian Cyber Alliance

On Wednesday, February 26, at 15.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on searches by Interior Ministry at Ukrainian Cyber Alliance. Participants include members of the Ukrainian Cyber Alliance Tim Karpynsky, Andriy Baranovych, Oleksandr Galushchenko, Andriy Pereveziy; lawyer Vadym Kolokolnykov (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission requires press accreditation. Additional information by phone: (063) 447-00-52 (Valeriy Boiko, Ukrainian Cyber Alliance, Demokratychna Sokyra political party).