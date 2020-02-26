Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference devoted to Spartak National Ballet First Performance in Skhid Opera Kharkiv National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater

Video

26.02.2020

On Wednesday, February 26, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Spartak National Ballet First Performance." The performance with be held with the participation of acrobatics, circus tricks and stunt fights performed by 250 artists at the Skhid Opera Kharkiv National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. Participants include General Project Manager Ihor Tuluzov; Chairman of the Board of PJSC Bank Vostok Vadym Morokhovsky; owner of the Saltivsky Meat Processing Plant group of enterprises Denys Paramonov; General Director of the Sun Oil Trading House Leonid Kosyanchuk; and Project Coordination Manager Iryna Diadchenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission requires press accreditation. Additional information by phone: ((050) 133 0702 (tel, Viber, Telegram, Wat's Up), Irina@graff.in.

