Video

11:30 21.02.2020

Investment Climate in Ukraine and Why and How are the Authorities Throwing up Roadblocks to the Investors?

1 min read

On Friday, February 21, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled: "Investment Climate in Ukraine and Why and How are the Authorities Throwing up Roadblocks to the Investors?." Participants will include head of the Azatek international invest company (Hong Kong) Olha Lazarieva, head of the state-owned enterprise Derzhinformanalityka Kyrylo Maslov, head of the International Institute for Global Economic and Energy Strategy Yuriy Nerubai, statesman and politician, MP of the previous convocations, chairman of the All-Ukrainian Association of Manufacturers of Building Materials Ivan Saliy (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists with press cards on the spot.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Press conference 'Mayor's Office of Dnipro city, mayor Filatov file lawsuit against SBU press service to protect business reputation for systematically disseminating false information'

Press conference 'Will the President Hear Trade Unions, Entrepreneurs, Farmers and Journalists?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on presentation of research monograph 'Philosophy of the South of Italy'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Merger of Ecology Ministry with Energy Ministry led to critical environmental situation in Ukraine'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on social survey results 'Assessment of Taxi Services by Population in Big Cities'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Will Potato Cost UAH 25 per kg in 2020 season?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Antarctica 2020 on a sailing yacht'

Start of All-Ukrainian contest on best ideas for digital school laboratories 'Atmospheric education'

SETAM: Analysis of Company's Work for Five Years. Sale of Seized Property Online in Ukraine

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Hunting for Sports Poker. Where are Police Bluffing'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD