On Friday, February 21, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled: "Investment Climate in Ukraine and Why and How are the Authorities Throwing up Roadblocks to the Investors?." Participants will include head of the Azatek international invest company (Hong Kong) Olha Lazarieva, head of the state-owned enterprise Derzhinformanalityka Kyrylo Maslov, head of the International Institute for Global Economic and Energy Strategy Yuriy Nerubai, statesman and politician, MP of the previous convocations, chairman of the All-Ukrainian Association of Manufacturers of Building Materials Ivan Saliy (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists with press cards on the spot.