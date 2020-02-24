On Monday, February 24, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference "Ukraine ahead of Honey Season: Trends and Forecasts" about the results of the honey season 2019 in Ukraine and forecasts for 2020, as well as about the consumption of honey and bee products during colds and spring vitamin deficiency. Participants will include representative of TM "Good honey" (Znatny med), beekeeper with 30 years of experience, expert on the honey market Valeriy Kureiko; consultant of the online store "Good honey," honey sommelier, expert Ruslana Plis (8/5a Reitarska Street). Media accreditation by phone: (066) 201 4948, or at: casarces@ukr.net.