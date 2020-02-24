Video

10:30 24.02.2020

Press conference "Ukraine ahead of Honey Season: Trends and Forecasts"

1 min read

On Monday, February 24, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference "Ukraine ahead of Honey Season: Trends and Forecasts" about the results of the honey season 2019 in Ukraine and forecasts for 2020, as well as about the consumption of honey and bee products during colds and spring vitamin deficiency. Participants will include representative of TM "Good honey" (Znatny med), beekeeper with 30 years of experience, expert on the honey market Valeriy Kureiko; consultant of the online store "Good honey," honey sommelier, expert Ruslana Plis (8/5a Reitarska Street). Media accreditation by phone: (066) 201 4948, or at: casarces@ukr.net.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Investment Climate in Ukraine and Why and How are the Authorities Throwing up Roadblocks to the Investors?

Press conference 'Mayor's Office of Dnipro city, mayor Filatov file lawsuit against SBU press service to protect business reputation for systematically disseminating false information'

Press conference 'Will the President Hear Trade Unions, Entrepreneurs, Farmers and Journalists?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on presentation of research monograph 'Philosophy of the South of Italy'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Merger of Ecology Ministry with Energy Ministry led to critical environmental situation in Ukraine'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on social survey results 'Assessment of Taxi Services by Population in Big Cities'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Will Potato Cost UAH 25 per kg in 2020 season?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Antarctica 2020 on a sailing yacht'

Start of All-Ukrainian contest on best ideas for digital school laboratories 'Atmospheric education'

SETAM: Analysis of Company's Work for Five Years. Sale of Seized Property Online in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD