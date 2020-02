Press conference 'Mayor's Office of Dnipro city, mayor Filatov file lawsuit against SBU press service to protect business reputation for systematically disseminating false information'

On Friday, February 21, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled: "Mayor's Office of Dnipro city, mayor Filatov file lawsuit against SBU press service to protect business reputation for systematically disseminating false information." Participants will include lawyers of "Barristers" law firm: Oleksiy Shevchuk, Kostiantyn Hloba, Andriy Levkovets, Inna Tetska, Yulia Belova (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists with press cards on the spot.