09:30 20.02.2020

Press conference 'Will the President Hear Trade Unions, Entrepreneurs, Farmers and Journalists?'

On Thursday, February 20, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled: "Will the President Hear Trade Unions, Entrepreneurs, Farmers and Journalists?" Participants will include Deputy Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine Volodymyr Sayenko; Member of the Board of the Assembly of Agricultural Chambers, Chairman of the Board of Kyiv Regional Agrarian Chamber Oksana Ustymenko; Chairman of the NGO Union for Protection of Entrepreneurship Serhiy Dorotych; human rights activist, Director of the Institute for Trade Union Development Mykhailo Chaplyha; Director of the International and Domestic Policy Program at the Analytical Center "Ukrainian Institute of the Future" Yuriy Romanenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists with press cards on the spot.

